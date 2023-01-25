Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloom Energy news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $159,244.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

BE opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.84.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. The business had revenue of $292.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

