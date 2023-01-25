Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,300,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 157,070,000 shares. Approximately 34.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Lucid Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 498.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $195.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

LCID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,952,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000,000 after purchasing an additional 129,252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 888.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,296,000 after purchasing an additional 807,821 shares in the last quarter.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

