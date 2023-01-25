Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica worth $41,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $311.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.51. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.11.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

