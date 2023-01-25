Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Lowered to $26.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on M. StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of M opened at $23.13 on Monday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

