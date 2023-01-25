Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Magnite has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Magnite had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $145.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 65,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.