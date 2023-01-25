Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.