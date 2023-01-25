Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Mannatech’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.05% of Mannatech as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

