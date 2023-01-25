Michael Shaun Mcewan Buys 75,000 Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) Stock

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) Director Michael Shaun Mcewan bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$50,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,115.
Shares of PNG opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. Kraken Robotics Inc. has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$130.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
