Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $18,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

MCHP stock opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

