Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at B. Riley

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $49.36 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $124.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,478.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,478.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,593 shares of company stock worth $8,465,677. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,928,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after buying an additional 798,528 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after buying an additional 731,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,498,000 after buying an additional 498,854 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.