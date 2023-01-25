Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Mohawk Industries worth $16,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $160.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.