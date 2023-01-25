Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $110.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $116.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.22. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $160.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,756,000 after acquiring an additional 82,075 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,197 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after acquiring an additional 328,741 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

