Morgan Stanley Boosts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $22.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 29.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $31.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $51.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $62,590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $45,380,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 177.8% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,251,637 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,144,000 after buying an additional 1,076,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 56.6% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,276,000 after buying an additional 1,027,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

