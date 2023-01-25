Morgan Stanley Increases Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $130.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

ATO opened at $114.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.48. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

