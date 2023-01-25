Morgan Stanley Increases BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to GBX 636

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 603 ($7.47) to GBX 636 ($7.87) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.52) to GBX 549 ($6.80) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($6.19) to GBX 560 ($6.93) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 510 ($6.31) to GBX 535 ($6.62) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.23.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. BP has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.46 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BP will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BP by 2.9% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in BP by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in BP by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

