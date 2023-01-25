Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $35,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $15,920,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $14,354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,518,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 44,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 36,775 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUSA opened at $262.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.86. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.30 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.03.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 27.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.60.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

