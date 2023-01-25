Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $350.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $305.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.60.

NYSE MUSA opened at $262.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.86. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $164.30 and a 12 month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

