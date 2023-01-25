Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. FMR LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 434,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,730,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,165 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.30. The company has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.57) to £130 ($160.95) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.57) to £118 ($146.09) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

