Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. National Pension Service grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 99,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $149.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average of $144.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

