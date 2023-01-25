Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 9,531 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 133.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 261,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 321,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 27.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

