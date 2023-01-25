Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,306 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ET opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

