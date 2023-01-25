Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $1,345,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $22,691,045 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,597.88.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,341.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,441.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,314.13. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $25.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

