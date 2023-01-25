National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 382,403 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 481,730 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

