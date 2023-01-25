National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 279.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.2% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $440.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,611 shares of company stock worth $40,960,735 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

