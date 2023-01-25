Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %
NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.38. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.24.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Verizon Puts In A Bottom
- Should You Bet Against The Nasdaq 100 With This Inverse ETF?
- Can Coty Stock Emerge in 2023 With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.