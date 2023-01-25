Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.38. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

