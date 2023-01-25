NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 million, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

