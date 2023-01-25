Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 431 ($5.34).

Several analysts recently issued reports on NETW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Network International from GBX 390 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.57) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.58) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Network International Stock Performance

LON:NETW opened at GBX 267 ($3.31) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10. Network International has a 12-month low of GBX 152.90 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 362.40 ($4.49). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 309.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,427.27.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

