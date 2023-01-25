Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $24.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOMD. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

NYSE NOMD opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

