Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $24.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

NOMD opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.52 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

