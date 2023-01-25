Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $255.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.87.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

