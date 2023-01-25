Northern Trust Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 271.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

