Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $525.33.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $459.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.32. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.