Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NYMX opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
