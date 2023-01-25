Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NYMX opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. ( NASDAQ:NYMX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 109,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

