Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.49.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.66%.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter worth about $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
