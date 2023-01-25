Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.66%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter worth about $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.