One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells $186,880.00 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $186,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,039 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $48,018.45.

One Liberty Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $487.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OLP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Articles

