One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) VP Sells $120,719.50 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) VP Justin Clair sold 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $120,719.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Justin Clair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

On Wednesday, January 18th, Justin Clair sold 500 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $11,875.00.

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:OLP opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1,517.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLP has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.