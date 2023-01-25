ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

