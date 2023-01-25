Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Avient in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avient’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.49. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 99.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 104.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

