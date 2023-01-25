Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.01.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Featured Stories
