Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Organovo Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Organovo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.