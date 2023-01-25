Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.24 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.32.

Ovintiv Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 473.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,412,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,626,000 after acquiring an additional 516,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

