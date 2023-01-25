Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Trading Down 4.3 %

OMI opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 31.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.