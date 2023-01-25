Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $19.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

