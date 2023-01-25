PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 2,400 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $119,424.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,078,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,221,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,133 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $150,196.02.

On Thursday, January 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $153,412.70.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,433 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $124,983.21.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $156,930.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $116,634.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $177,890.30.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $249,936.00.

PC Connection Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.75. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90.

PC Connection Cuts Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $775.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.24 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PC Connection by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PC Connection by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PC Connection by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PC Connection by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

PC Connection Company Profile



PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

