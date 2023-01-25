PHX Minerals Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for PHX Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $139.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 13.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the third quarter worth $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,249,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 127,024 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 29.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 205,951 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

