Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT Raised to $52.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.99. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,809.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $56,744.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,809.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

