Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 2.8 %

POLA opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.68.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Polar Power by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Polar Power by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

Featured Stories

