PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Cut to “Hold” at Vertical Research

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PPG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PPG opened at $130.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.03. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $159.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 498.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.