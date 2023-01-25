Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.94.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
