ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives $9.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBSFY. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.91) to €8.90 ($9.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.80 ($9.57) to €11.00 ($11.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.74) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.00 ($6.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

PBSFY stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

