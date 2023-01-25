PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.49. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

Get Rating

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

